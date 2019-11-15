Four Mayors Arrested in Southeastern Turkey Over Suspected Terror Links - Reports

Four mayors from an opposition party and 20 local officials have been arrested in southeastern Turkey for alleged ties to terrorists, media reported on Friday, citing its sources in the country's judiciary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Four mayors from an opposition party and 20 local officials have been arrested in southeastern Turkey for alleged ties to terrorists, media reported on Friday, citing its sources in the country's judiciary.

The mayors from the southeastern provinces of Mardin and Sanliurfa are among those arrested, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported.

All four mayors are members of the Peoples' Democratic Party, which claims to champion the rights of Turkey's minorities.

In August, the mayors of the Peoples' Democratic Party from the provinces of Diyarbakir, Mardin, and Van were suspended over suspected connections to the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organization.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s.