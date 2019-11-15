UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Mayors Arrested In Southeastern Turkey Over Suspected Terror Links - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

Four Mayors Arrested in Southeastern Turkey Over Suspected Terror Links - Reports

Four mayors from an opposition party and 20 local officials have been arrested in southeastern Turkey for alleged ties to terrorists, media reported on Friday, citing its sources in the country's judiciary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Four mayors from an opposition party and 20 local officials have been arrested in southeastern Turkey for alleged ties to terrorists, media reported on Friday, citing its sources in the country's judiciary.

The mayors from the southeastern provinces of Mardin and Sanliurfa are among those arrested, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported.

All four mayors are members of the Peoples' Democratic Party, which claims to champion the rights of Turkey's minorities.

In August, the mayors of the Peoples' Democratic Party from the provinces of Diyarbakir, Mardin, and Van were suspended over suspected connections to the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organization.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s.

Related Topics

Terrorist Turkey Diyarbakir Mardin Van Sanliurfa Ankara August Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

8 minutes ago

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

31 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

38 minutes ago

293 prisoners released on probation

16 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Athar Maso ..

18 seconds ago

President condoles over destruction by Bulbul Cycl ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.