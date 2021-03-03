UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Media Workers Freed After Being Held In Ethiopia: AFP Translator

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:30 PM

Four media workers freed after being held in Ethiopia: AFP translator

Four media workers recently arrested in Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray region were freed Wednesday, said a translator working for AFP who was part of the group held

Addis Ababa, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Four media workers recently arrested in Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray region were freed Wednesday, said a translator working for AFP who was part of the group held.

"They let us out today. They didn't say anything about why they let us go. But they said they have decided to free us," said the translator, Fitsum Berhane.

Related Topics

Ethiopia Media

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Lahore-leg matches are likely to be shifted ..

9 minutes ago

JIMS to hold walk in connection with World TB Day

30 seconds ago

Dutch Police Investigate COVID-19 Testing Center B ..

32 seconds ago

Ahmedpur East police arrest drug peddler

36 seconds ago

SSP Operations reviews security measures for Senat ..

3 minutes ago

Two more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.