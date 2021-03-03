Four media workers freed after being held in Ethiopia: AFP translator

Four media workers recently arrested in Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray region were freed Wednesday, said a translator working for AFP who was part of the group held

Addis Ababa, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Four media workers recently arrested in Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray region were freed Wednesday, said a translator working for AFP who was part of the group held.

"They let us out today. They didn't say anything about why they let us go. But they said they have decided to free us," said the translator, Fitsum Berhane.