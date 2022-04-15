UrduPoint.com

Four Members Of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorist Group Detained In Russia - FSB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Four Members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Terrorist Group Detained in Russia - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Four Islamists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) have been detained, and one of them was planning a terrorist attack on military facilities in the Kaluga region, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Friday.

"In the Kaluga region, the activities of four members of the clandestine cell of the international terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham were revealed and suppressed, including one who planned, by order of foreign emissaries, to commit a terrorist act at military facilities in the region," a statement said.

The FSB found components of an improvised explosive device, instructions for making a bomb, and correspondence with terrorists located in the middle East, according to the statement.

