UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Members Of SDF Alliance Killed In Bomb Blast In Syria's Northeast - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

Four Members of SDF Alliance Killed in Bomb Blast in Syria's Northeast - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Four members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance have been killed in a bomb explosion in the northeastern province of Al Hasakah, Al Watan newspaper reported on Sunday.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The areas in northeastern Syria are under the control of the SDF, a predominantly Kurdish militia that receives support from the US military.

Damascus has repeatedly stressed that the actions of the SDF forces are completely illegal.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Al Hasakah Alliance Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

3 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.