(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Four members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance have been killed in a bomb explosion in the northeastern province of Al Hasakah, Al Watan newspaper reported on Sunday.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The areas in northeastern Syria are under the control of the SDF, a predominantly Kurdish militia that receives support from the US military.

Damascus has repeatedly stressed that the actions of the SDF forces are completely illegal.