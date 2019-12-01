UrduPoint.com
Four Members Of Security Forces Killed In Taliban Attack In Northern Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 03:20 PM

Four Members of Security Forces Killed in Taliban Attack in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Four members of the Afghan security forces have died in an attack on a police headquarters in Mardian district of northern Jowzjan Province by members of the Taliban movement, local 1TV channel reported on Sunday, citing the country's officials.

The skirmish lasted for three hours leaving four Afghan forces members and 20 Taliban militants dead, according to the news outlet. Three members of the security forces and seven militants are reported to have been injured.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a vicious struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

Your Thoughts and Comments

