Four Members Of US Congress Self Quarantine After Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Tue 10th March 2020

Four Members of US Congress Self Quarantine After Contact with Coronavirus Patient

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The number of US congressmen in self-imposed quarantine grew to four on Monday as all have come into contact with a single infected individual with the novel coronavirus 11 days ago at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

"This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient, who has tested positive for coronavirus. While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home," Congressman Doug Collins said via Twitter.

Congressman Paul Gosar, who also attended the CPAC conference, issued a similar tweet, while Congressman Matt Gaetz said he met with an infected individual at the same event but made no mention of self- quarantine.

A fourth congressional casualty of the CPAC conference, Senator Ted Cruz, also decided to isolate himself after learning Sunday night that he had contact with the same unidentified infected individual.

On Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced in a statement that one of the CPAC attendees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Three of the four self-identified congressional outcasts said they acted out of an abundance of caution, even though having no symptoms for 11 days falls short of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention self-isolation guidelines.

