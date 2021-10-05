UrduPoint.com

Four Men Arrested In France Over Plots To Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:14 PM

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

Four men, including two former soldiers, were arrested on Tuesday morning in France by the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) on suspicion of plotting an attack on coronavirus vaccination centers, French media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Four men, including two former soldiers, were arrested on Tuesday morning in France by the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) on suspicion of plotting an attack on coronavirus vaccination centers, French media reported.

The four men are suspected of links to conspiracy theorist Remy Daillet, accused of the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl named Mia on April 13. Daillet is also notorious for repeatedly calling for coups and the assassination of French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the four men, their actions are justified because they are trying to stop something that intends "to enslave the population for the benefit of a new corrupt world order," as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster.

Law enforcement officers also believe that the four men had produced a map� of all vaccination production and storage sites in Europe in order to destroy them. In addition, the men allegedly tried to find out where vaccines were stored at hospitals in the city of Tours in the West of France.

The men are being held in custody awaiting further questioning.

In July, Macron introduced new measures to help curb the spread of the pandemic, including special health passes used for entry to restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes, all public events attended by over fifty people and long-distance trains in all parts of France. On September 15, vaccination for all health workers became mandatory.

Related Topics

Attack World Kidnapping Europe France Tours April July September Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanet ..

UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanetary mission

17 minutes ago
 KP Education deptt enroll 164,000 more children in ..

KP Education deptt enroll 164,000 more children in schools

2 minutes ago
 Pak-China institute at Gwadar symbol of 70 years o ..

Pak-China institute at Gwadar symbol of 70 years of friendship

2 minutes ago
 Food authority discards 200 liters substandard mil ..

Food authority discards 200 liters substandard milk

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince praises joint government effo ..

Sharjah Crown Prince praises joint government efforts to prepare for &#039;Shahe ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.