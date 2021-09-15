UrduPoint.com

Four Men Arrested Over Murder Of Northern Ireland Journalist Lyra McKee - Police

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 03:33 PM

Four Men Arrested Over Murder of Northern Ireland Journalist Lyra McKee - Police

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in 2019 in Northern Ireland have arrested four men under the Terrorism Act, the Police Service of Northern Ireland announced on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in 2019 in Northern Ireland have arrested four men under the Terrorism Act, the Police Service of Northern Ireland announced on Wednesday.

McKee, aged 29, was shot dead on April 18, 2019 as she observed riots taking place in the city of Derry, also known as Londonderry.

Following the incident, the New IRA, a dissident branch of now extinct Irish Republican Army, claimed responsibility for her murder.

The four men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were arrested on Wednesday morning in the Derry area.

"These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra's murder and the events which preceded it," Police Superintendent Jason Murphy said in a statement.

Another man named Paul McIntyre, 53, has already been charged in relation with the murder of McKee, who was regarded as one of the brightest talents in Northern Ireland journalism.

At the time of her murder, she was working on an investigation of the disappearance of young boys in North Belfast suspected of being sexually abused and murdered during the so-called Troubles in North Belfast nearly 40 years ago.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Riots Army Police Young Man Londonderry Belfast Ireland April 2019

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah decrees municipal councils to con ..

Ruler of Sharjah decrees municipal councils to convene

7 minutes ago
 Beijing Says Ready to Maintain Ties With New Afgha ..

Beijing Says Ready to Maintain Ties With New Afghan Government

3 minutes ago
 Putin Feeling Good, Perfectly Healthy as He Self-I ..

Putin Feeling Good, Perfectly Healthy as He Self-Isolates - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 UAE announces 608 new COVID-19 cases, 706 recoveri ..

UAE announces 608 new COVID-19 cases, 706 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

22 minutes ago
 Mai Dubai City Half Marathon back for third year

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon back for third year

25 minutes ago
 Total of 250 Observers From 55 Countries Expected ..

Total of 250 Observers From 55 Countries Expected at Russia's State Duma Vote - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.