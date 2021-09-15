Four Men Arrested Over Murder of Northern Ireland Journalist Lyra McKee - Police

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in 2019 in Northern Ireland have arrested four men under the Terrorism Act, the Police Service of Northern Ireland announced on Wednesday

McKee, aged 29, was shot dead on April 18, 2019 as she observed riots taking place in the city of Derry, also known as Londonderry.

Following the incident, the New IRA, a dissident branch of now extinct Irish Republican Army, claimed responsibility for her murder.

The four men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were arrested on Wednesday morning in the Derry area.

"These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra's murder and the events which preceded it," Police Superintendent Jason Murphy said in a statement.

Another man named Paul McIntyre, 53, has already been charged in relation with the murder of McKee, who was regarded as one of the brightest talents in Northern Ireland journalism.

At the time of her murder, she was working on an investigation of the disappearance of young boys in North Belfast suspected of being sexually abused and murdered during the so-called Troubles in North Belfast nearly 40 years ago.