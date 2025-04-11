Four Men Publicly Executed In One Day In Afghanistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Four men were publicly executed in Afghanistan on Friday, the Supreme Court said, the highest number of executions to be carried out in one day since the Taliban's return to power.
The executions at sports stadiums in three separate provinces brought to 10 the number of men publicly put to death since 2021, according to an AFP tally.
Two men were shot around six or seven times by a male relative of the victims in front of spectators in Qala-i-Naw, the centre of Badghis province, witnesses told an AFP journalist in the city.
A third man was executed in Zaranj in Nimroz province and the fourth was in Farah city in the western province of the same name, the Supreme Court said.
