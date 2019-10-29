UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Migrants Dead, 1 Missing While Trying To Reach Canary Islands By Boat - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

Four Migrants Dead, 1 Missing While Trying to Reach Canary Islands by Boat - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) At least four migrants died, and one more is believed to be missing while attempting to reach the Canary Islands in a boat, media reported on Tuesday, citing Spanish government representative in the Canary Islands Juan Salvador Leon.

According to the La Vangardia daily newspaper, a Singapore-flagged merchant vessel earlier in the day discovered the boat that capsized with 33 migrants on board not far from the archipelago. A total of 29 migrants were rescued, while four were found already dead. The vessel will transfer the rescued migrants to Las Palmas de Grand Canaria.

A local emergency coordination center reported earlier that two vessels with 158 migrants had reached the Canary Islands in the morning.

Related Topics

Dead Died Salvador Leon Las Palmas Media From Government

Recent Stories

November at Al Hosn: Experience events across Abu ..

22 minutes ago

NCM participates in WMO Joint Management Group Mee ..

37 minutes ago

Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happene ..

44 minutes ago

PTCL concludes month-long campaign on Breast Cance ..

56 minutes ago

Students have greater role to project Kashmir caus ..

1 hour ago

NPM Group CEO named finalist at MEED Awards 2019 f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.