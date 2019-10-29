Four Migrants Dead, 1 Missing While Trying to Reach Canary Islands by Boat - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) At least four migrants died, and one more is believed to be missing while attempting to reach the Canary Islands in a boat, media reported on Tuesday, citing Spanish government representative in the Canary Islands Juan Salvador Leon.

According to the La Vangardia daily newspaper, a Singapore-flagged merchant vessel earlier in the day discovered the boat that capsized with 33 migrants on board not far from the archipelago. A total of 29 migrants were rescued, while four were found already dead. The vessel will transfer the rescued migrants to Las Palmas de Grand Canaria.

A local emergency coordination center reported earlier that two vessels with 158 migrants had reached the Canary Islands in the morning.