Four Migrants Dead, 21 Missing Off Coast Of Spain: Rescuers

Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The bodies of four migrants have been found off southern Spain, the Spanish coast guard said Friday, adding that it was looking for 21 others who went missing according to three survivors of the attempted crossing.

Rescuers saved three people from the sinking boat late on Thursday and appealed for boats in the area to look out for the missing migrants, a spokeswoman for the coastguard said.

