Four Migrants Dead, 21 Missing Off Spanish Coast - Maritime Rescue Service

The bodies of four people were found where a boat carrying undocumented migrants capsized in the area of Cadiz in southern Spain, while another 21 are missing, Spain's maritime rescue service told Sputnik on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The bodies of four people were found where a boat carrying undocumented migrants capsized in the area of Cadiz in southern Spain, while another 21 are missing, Spain's maritime rescue service told Sputnik on Friday.

"The search for the missing is underway," a spokeswoman for the service said.

The search began on Thursday, when a passing ship signaled the discovery of an overturned wooden boat 37 miles from Cape Trafalgar.

Out of 28 people on board, three migrants have been rescued so far and another 21 have not yet been found, according to the Spanish agency.

As of October, more than 28,982 migrants have arrived to Spain by sea since the beginning of the year, which is 41% more compared to the same period in 2020, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

