Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Four migrants have died and several hundred have been rescued from four boats off the Canary Islands, Spain's emergency services said on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Four migrants have died and several hundred have been rescued from four boats off the Canary Islands, Spain's emergency services said on Saturday.

As controls have been tightened in the Mediterranean, the Canaries route has become a favourite for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa -- most of them on overcrowded, barely seaworthy vessels.

Two boats carrying a total of 254 migrants in good health were intercepted on Friday evening and escorted to La Restinga port on El Hierro island, rescuers said on X, formerly Twitter.

At dawn on Saturday a third vessel loaded with 238 migrants was located and escorted to safety.

Thirteen people were hospitalised, and two died despite medical treatment, the rescuers said.

Two people also died aboard a fourth vessel carrying 247 migrants on Saturday morning. A third person was admitted to hospital.

The latest arrivals came after authorities in the Atlantic archipelago issued a weather alert for strong winds and waves up to 5.5 metres (18 feet) high, according to rescuers.

Data from Spain's interior ministry show 30,705 migrants reached the Canaries between January 1 and October 31, more than double the number of arrivals for the same period last year.

The first fortnight of last month alone saw 8,561 arrivals -- a record for a two-week period since a previous migration crisis in 2006.

