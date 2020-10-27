Four Militants Killed in Clashes With Afghan Soldiers in Eastern Khost Province - Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Four terrorists were killed in clashes with the Afghan security forces following the car bomb explosion in the eastern province of Khost, with the incident also resulting in two fatalities among civilians and soldiers, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman for Khost governor said that a car bomb was detonated close to a special police unit, and militants entered the compound. The Interior Ministry confirmed the explosion and clashes between attackers and the security forces. According to the governor's spokesman, two militants were killed.

"This morning, terrorists blew up a vehicle loaded with explosives near a special police unit in the area of the former governor office of Khost province. Four terrorists were killed and efforts are underway to eliminate the other two terrorists. In this incident, 16 soldiers and nine civilians were injured, and two people were martyred," the Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The chief doctor of Khost Civil Hospital, Sakhi Sardar, told Sputnik that the hospital had received 32 wounded soldiers and civilians, and the bodies of three people.