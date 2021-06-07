UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Miners Die After Getting Trapped Underground In Mexico's Coahuila State - Ministry

Sumaira FH 19 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:30 AM

Four Miners Die After Getting Trapped Underground in Mexico's Coahuila State - Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) At least four mine workers were killed in a mine accident in Mexico's northern Coahuila state, the country's Secretariat of Labor and Social Welfare informs.

At least seven miners reportedly got trapped underground in a Coahuila mine on Friday.

The mine collapsed the day before, as a result of flooding. Rescuers are working at the scene.

"The rescue work continues ... Today, at 09:20 in the morning [14:20 GMT on Sunday], a fourth body was recovered," the labor ministry said in a Sunday statement.

Earlier, Mexican media reported that three bodies had been recovered from the mine. The rescue operation continues.

Related Topics

Accident Mexico Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

1 minute ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

1 minute ago

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

41 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

41 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.