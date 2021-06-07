BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) At least four mine workers were killed in a mine accident in Mexico's northern Coahuila state, the country's Secretariat of Labor and Social Welfare informs.

At least seven miners reportedly got trapped underground in a Coahuila mine on Friday.

The mine collapsed the day before, as a result of flooding. Rescuers are working at the scene.

"The rescue work continues ... Today, at 09:20 in the morning [14:20 GMT on Sunday], a fourth body was recovered," the labor ministry said in a Sunday statement.

Earlier, Mexican media reported that three bodies had been recovered from the mine. The rescue operation continues.