Four More Bodies Pulled From Collapsed Building In Sicily

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 01:32 PM

Rescuers on Monday found four more bodies in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Sicily after a massive explosion probably caused by a gas leak, raising the official death toll to seven, officials said

"The search continues unabated" for two more people missing after the disaster, which caused four residential buildings to topple to the ground on Saturday night in the southern town of Ravanusa, the Italian island's civil protection unit said on Facebook.

