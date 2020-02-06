UrduPoint.com
Four More Planes Carrying Americans From Wuhan Back To US - Health Agency

Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Four More Planes Carrying Americans From Wuhan Back to US - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Four airplanes are carrying Americans from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and all of the evacuees will be quarantined upon arrival in the United States for two weeks, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday.

"There are four more planes carrying passengers from Wuhan, China, back to the United States," CDC Director for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Nancy Messonnier said. "These passengers will be issued quarantine orders upon arrival at their designated location."

The first airplane carrying nearly 200 Americans from Wuhan arrived in California last week and the US authorities have been subject to 14 days Federal quarantine under orders from the CDC.

Messonier said all returning Americans will be screened, monitored and evaluated by medical and public health personnel.

"The quarantine period will begin the day before they left Wuhan and will continue for 14 days," Messonier said. "We do not believe these people pose a threat to the communities where they are being housed. We are just taking measures to minimize any contact."

The US government has confirmed 11 cases of the coronavirus, including two person-to-person infections, and there a total of 206 persons in the United States under investigation now for suspected infection, the CDC said.

The global death toll from the virus has risen to 492, with more than 24,000 confirmed cases on mainland China alone, according to media reports.

