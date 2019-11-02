UrduPoint.com
Four More Russian Children Found In Iraqi Orphanage - Russian Ombudswoman

Sat 02nd November 2019

Four more Russian children were found in Baghdad's orphanage, their documents are currently being processed, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Four more Russian children were found in Baghdad's orphanage, their documents are currently being processed, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier, it was reported that due to the massive riots in Baghdad, Russian children were unable to return to their homeland from Iraq. The ombudswoman said that the paperwork was completed for 32 minors, who could return to Russia in November. Kuznetsova also emphasized the desire of foreign citizens in Iraq to obtain Russian citizenship so that their children could be taken to Russia, where their relatives have already been found.

"If we manage to do this [obtain citizenship] in time, then four more children, whose parents are citizens of the union states, will be brought to Russia.

Their relatives residing in Russia, who will take them under their legal guardianship, have already been found, they [children] are not coming here [Russia] to a shelter or to an orphanage. They are sent here to their relatives," the ombudswoman said.

The process of the return of Russian women and children from Iraq and Syria was launched after the RT broadcaster filmed in August 2017 a Baghdad orphanage housing Russian children, whose parents smuggled them into the country.

Since then, dozens of women and children have returned back to Russia with the assistance of the authorities of the Russian region of Chechnya.

