Four More Russian Planes With Aid Expected to Leave for Beirut in 24 Hours - Moscow

Russia is planning to send four more planes with humanitarian aid to the Lebanese capital of Beirut after it was hit by a huge explosion, the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

The port of Beirut was struck by an explosion late on Tuesday.

Hundreds of buildings have been damaged, hospitals are overcrowded. More than 100 people died, some 4,000 were injured, according to the latest estimates.

Earlier in the day, an Il-76 with a mobile hospital took off from an airport in Moscow.

"The next four planes of the ministry are scheduled to leave within the next 24 hours," the ministry's press service said.