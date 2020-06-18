Four Mozambique policemen jailed for over 20 years each for murder of poll observer

A Mozambican court on Thursday handed jail terms of 23 and 24 years to four elite police officers accused of murdering an election observer in the runup to national polls last October

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A Mozambican court on Thursday handed jail terms of 23 and 24 years to four elite police officers accused of murdering an election observer in the runup to national polls last October.

Prosecutors last month had requested an "exemplary conviction" of the group, accused of gunning down Anastacio Matavele, a local election observer, behind the wheel of his car in the city of Xai-Xai.