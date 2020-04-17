UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four MSF Staff Members Kidnapped In DR Congo - Official

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:01 PM

Four MSF Staff Members Kidnapped in DR Congo - Official

A group of armed people has abducted four members of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) international medical NGO in the South-Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a local official told the 7sur7 news outlet on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) A group of armed people has abducted four members of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) international medical NGO in the South-Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a local official told the 7sur7 news outlet on Friday.

The head of the civil society in the city of Baraka, Joseph Apolo, told the media outlet that the unknown assailants had attacked the MSF employees on Thursday.

"It was around 4:00 p.m. [14:00 GMT]. Regular project coordinator MSF-H/Baraka and his assistant, along with two drivers, were kidnapped and taken away in an unknown direction. The kidnappers attacked the area between Fizi and Baraka," Apolo said.

The official added that two cars remained at the scene. He condemned the attack and demanded an independent investigation to find the abductees.

Related Topics

Attack Civil Society Apolo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Media

Recent Stories

Aqib Javed opposes cricket matches without spectat ..

5 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan border closure inflicting heavy losses ..

15 minutes ago

China earmarks $10 mln from its ADB fund for COVI ..

9 minutes ago

Universities Worldwide Set for Fall Intake Despite ..

1 minute ago

India to Send Russia About 100Mln Tablets of Hydro ..

1 minute ago

Dow University to remain closed by April 30

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.