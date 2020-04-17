Four MSF Staff Members Kidnapped in DR Congo - Official

A group of armed people has abducted four members of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) international medical NGO in the South-Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a local official told the 7sur7 news outlet on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) A group of armed people has abducted four members of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) international medical NGO in the South-Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a local official told the 7sur7 news outlet on Friday.

The head of the civil society in the city of Baraka, Joseph Apolo, told the media outlet that the unknown assailants had attacked the MSF employees on Thursday.

"It was around 4:00 p.m. [14:00 GMT]. Regular project coordinator MSF-H/Baraka and his assistant, along with two drivers, were kidnapped and taken away in an unknown direction. The kidnappers attacked the area between Fizi and Baraka," Apolo said.

The official added that two cars remained at the scene. He condemned the attack and demanded an independent investigation to find the abductees.