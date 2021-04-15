UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Muncie Officers Indicted On Additional Charges In Excessive Force Case- Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:00 AM

Four Muncie Officers Indicted on Additional Charges in Excessive Force Case- Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The US Department of Justice said a fourth Muncie, Indiana, police officer has been charged in a case of excessive use of force and a related cover-up after a Federal grand jury issued an indictment adding new charges to the three officers in case that began last March.

"A federal grand jury in Indianapolis, Indiana, returned a 17-count superseding indictment charging three officers and one sergeant of the Muncie Police Department with excessive force and obstruction," the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Officer Corey Posey was charged on Wednesday for aiding in the cover up of the excessive use of force by his colleagues Joseph Winkle, Jeremy Gibson and Joseph Krejsa, the statement said.

Winkle, son of the Muncie Police Department's former chief, was charged with 11 felony offenses - the most of any of the officers, the statement said.

The charges included five counts of depriving arrestees of their right to be free from excessive force and six counts of writing false reports about the excessive use of force, the statement said.

Gibson was similarly charged with two counts of depriving arrestees of their right to be free from excessive force, while Posey and Krejsa were charged with one and two counts of writing false reports, respectively, the statement also said.

The officers facing deprivation-of-rights charges could face up to ten years in prison while those charged with writing false reports could face up to 20 years, the statement added.

The incident was investigated by the FBI and is being jointly prosecuted by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and the Assistant US Attorney of the Southern District of Indiana, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Police Muncie Indianapolis March FBI From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

3 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

4 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

3 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

3 hours ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

3 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.