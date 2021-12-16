Four-Nation Group Gives Iran Final Chance to Discuss 2020 Downing of Ukraine Passenger Jet

Iran has until January 5 to begin negotiating compensation for families of 176 passengers killed on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 by an Iranian missile minutes after taking off from Tehran, the four-nation International Coordination and Response Group said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Iran has until January 5 to begin negotiating compensation for families of 176 passengers killed on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 by an Iranian missile minutes after taking off from Tehran, the four-nation International Coordination and Response Group said on Thursday.

"We have delivered a further request inviting Iran to discuss the matters that pertain to our claim and demands for reparations for the downing of PS752 during the week of January 17, 2022," Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom said in a statement. "Our response to Iran indicates that they have until January 5, 2022 to confirm whether they are willing to engage in negotiations.

The statement cited earlier efforts to engage Iran in reparations talks, without success, and noted the four nations who lost citizens on the flight will have to consider other steps to resolve the matter under international law.

All 176 passengers and crew perished when the flight from Iran to Ukraine was shot down shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. After initially denying responsibility, Iran's government admitted that its military had shot down the Boeing 737-800 jet, having mistaken the aircraft for a cruise missile.