Four NATO Frigates Enter Georgia's Territorial Waters - Interior Ministry

Tue 16th March 2021

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Four warships of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) have entered Georgia's territorial waters in the Black Sea for joint training, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"The Georgian Coast Guard of MIA Border Police is hosting Standing NATO Maritime Group TWO in the territorial waters of Georgia. SNMG2 includes: CRISTOBAL COLON - FLAGSHIP (Spain), REGINA MARIA (Romania), KEMALREIS (Turkey) and SMELI (Bulgaria). The Maritime Group is led by Rear Admiral Manuel Aguirre Aldereguia, Commander of NATO's SNMG2," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the port visit aimed to boost interoperability between Georgia, NATO and its member states' naval forces.

"It is important that NATO port visits to Georgia's Black Sea ports are regular, which is one of the tangible results of NATO-Georgia cooperation in strengthening Black Sea security," the ministry added

The SNMG2 will leave the territorial waters of Georgia on Thursday.

