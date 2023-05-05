UrduPoint.com

Four New US Bases In Philippines Will Non Be Used To Attack Anyone - Marcos

Published May 05, 2023

Four New US Bases in Philippines Will Non Be Used to Attack Anyone - Marcos

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Thursday that he has assured Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that the four new US bases to be built in his Philippines will not be used to attack anyone.

"Last month, the Philippines granted four new bases to the United States. I assured the foreign minister of China these are not intended to be military sites to attack anyone," Marcos told a podcast interview at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Thursday.

On Monday, Marcos said the Philippines government was opposed to any military provocations in the region and would not allow itself to be turned into any staging post for any country's military campaigns.

"The United States has never brought up the possibility that these sites will be used to attack anybody. That is not the purpose of these sites and this is not the way that they will be used, Marcos said on Thursday in his comments at CSIS.

The Philippines and the United States have agreed to increase their joint military exercises in the region with the goal of boosting agility and quick responses to emerging threats amid increasing tensions between China and the two nations, he added.

