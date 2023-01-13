UrduPoint.com

Four New York Men Charged With Gun Trafficking Under New Gun Safety Law - DOJ

Published January 13, 2023

Four New York Men Charged With Gun Trafficking Under New Gun Safety Law - DOJ

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Four men accused of trafficking guns were charged on Thursday with illegally selling more than 50 firearms in Brooklyn, with this being the first prosecution in New York state under a Federal bipartisan gun safety law that went into effect in June 2022, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday.

Along with enhancing background checks for firearms buyers under 21-years old and restricting firearm ownership by convicted domestic abusers, the legislation creates a standalone firearm trafficking conspiracy offense. Such crimes are publishable by up to 15 years in prison.

"As alleged, the defendants are responsible for attempting to flood the streets of Brooklyn with over 50 deadly weapons, including ghost guns, as well as narcotics, feeding the cycles of gun violence and drug abuse," Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, was quoted by the Department of Justice as saying.

He stressed that it is "the first prosecution utilizing new federal legislation in New York, and one of the first in the country.

"

Law enforcement officials returned a seven-count indictment against Raymond Minaya, 26, Calvin Tabron, 25, David Mccann and Tajhai Jones, both 28, with conspiring to illegally traffic more than 50 firearms. Mccann and Minaya are also charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base. Mccann faces another charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The men face up to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the men made a number of illegal firearm buys between January 2022 and August 2022 from an NYPD undercover cop who the men thought was a drug dealer. The purchases took place during the day from vehicles in and near housing projects in Brooklyn. Two men are said to have gotten the firearms in Virginia and then transported them to New York and sold them in Brooklyn, the Department of Justice said.

Some of the firearms had serial numbers rubbed out and some were made from ghost gun kits.

