Four Newborns Died in Hospital Fire in India - Official

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Four newborns died during a fire in a hospital in Bhopal, the capital of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, state Minister of Medical education Vishvas Kailash Sarang said on Tuesday.

"Four newborns died in a fire that occurred in the special care department for newborns, probably due to a short circuit. We got to the place together with others shortly after we received information about the incident. It was dark in the room. We transferred the children to the adjacent ward," Sarang said on New Delhi Television Ltd.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital at about 15:10 GMT on Monday and was extinguished a couple of hours later. There were 40 children in the hospital during the fire, and 36 of them were rescued.

Senior State Minister Yuvraj Singh Chauhan called the incident "very sad" and instructed the administration to do everything possible to investigate the causes of the incident. He also announced the payment of 400,000 rupees ($5,400 Dollars) to the families of the deceased newborns.