UrduPoint.com

Four Newborns Died In Hospital Fire In India - Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:38 PM

Four Newborns Died in Hospital Fire in India - Official

Four newborns died during a fire in a hospital in Bhopal, the capital of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, state Minister of Medical Education Vishvas Kailash Sarang said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Four newborns died during a fire in a hospital in Bhopal, the capital of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, state Minister of Medical education Vishvas Kailash Sarang said on Tuesday.

"Four newborns died in a fire that occurred in the special care department for newborns, probably due to a short circuit. We got to the place together with others shortly after we received information about the incident. It was dark in the room. We transferred the children to the adjacent ward," Sarang said on New Delhi Television Ltd.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital at about 15:10 GMT on Monday and was extinguished a couple of hours later. There were 40 children in the hospital during the fire, and 36 of them were rescued.

Senior State Minister Yuvraj Singh Chauhan called the incident "very sad" and instructed the administration to do everything possible to investigate the causes of the incident. He also announced the payment of 400,000 rupees ($5,400 Dollars) to the families of the deceased newborns.

Related Topics

India Fire Education Died Bhopal New Delhi Yuvraj Singh TV Sad

Recent Stories

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pak ..

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Careem appoints the new marketing director in Paki ..

Careem appoints the new marketing director in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan for insuring vaccination of al ..

Commissioner Mardan for insuring vaccination of all students

6 minutes ago
 Poland Gains Points in Ties With EU Amid Refugee I ..

Poland Gains Points in Ties With EU Amid Refugee Influx at Border With Belarus - ..

6 minutes ago
 Kite seller arrested; 75 kites recovered

Kite seller arrested; 75 kites recovered

6 minutes ago
 DC orders price control magistrates to improve per ..

DC orders price control magistrates to improve performance

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.