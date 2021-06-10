Four Niger security forces killed at Algeria border: local sources

Three Nigerien policemen and a gendarme were killed overnight from Wednesday to Thursday in an attack by "bandits" on a patrol along the country's border with Algeria, local sources said

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Three Nigerien policemen and a gendarme were killed overnight from Wednesday to Thursday in an attack by "bandits" on a patrol along the country's border with Algeria, local sources said.

The men were "killed by bandits near Assamaka", a desert town hosting a security post near the Algerian border, a local elected official said in comments confirmed by local news site Air-Info.