UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Niger Security Forces Killed At Algeria Border: Local Sources

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:18 PM

Four Niger security forces killed at Algeria border: local sources

Three Nigerien policemen and a gendarme were killed overnight from Wednesday to Thursday in an attack by "bandits" on a patrol along the country's border with Algeria, local sources said

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Three Nigerien policemen and a gendarme were killed overnight from Wednesday to Thursday in an attack by "bandits" on a patrol along the country's border with Algeria, local sources said.

The men were "killed by bandits near Assamaka", a desert town hosting a security post near the Algerian border, a local elected official said in comments confirmed by local news site Air-Info.

Related Topics

Attack Algeria SITE Border Post From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

6 minutes ago

Biden, Johnson Commit to Global Minimum Tax of at ..

8 seconds ago

Prime Minister for stronger Pakistan-Qatar trade, ..

10 seconds ago

NEPRA issues 5,283 new net-metering licences in ni ..

11 seconds ago

Commissioner expresses resentment over absence of ..

13 seconds ago

Master plan to renovate Shara-e-Faisal as an ident ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.