CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Four ex-contenders for the Moldovan presidential office have pledged their support to former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who is set to face off incumbent Igor Dodon in a runoff.

On Sunday, Moldovans went to the polls to elect new president out of eight candidates. Sandu, the leader of the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, won the first round with 36.1 percent of the vote, followed by Dodon with 32.6 percent. They will now meet in the runoff on November 15.

Ex-candidate Andrei Nastase said that his party, the liberal Dignity and Truth Platform, would throw its weight behind Sandu.

"Our support will be unconditional, it is aimed at defending the country's interests," he told a briefing.

Lawmaker Octavian Ticu, the pro-Romanian National Unity Party nominee, said that he would be "against Dodon" in the second round.

Dorin Chirtoaca, the Liberal Party leader, told reporters that he was dreaming of "securing a crushing victory over Dodon."

Finally, Our Party chairman Renato Usatii, who won almost 17 percent of the vote in the first round, had ruled out that he would back Dodon in a runoff back prior to the election day.

Andrian Candu, the president of the center-right Pro Moldova party and an ex-parliament chair, has also expressed support for Sandu.