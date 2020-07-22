Four of Russia's coronavirus vaccines that are now under development have already proven safe, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Four of Russia's coronavirus vaccines that are now under development have already proven safe, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"As of now, 17 scientific organizations [are working on vaccines], there are over 26 vaccines, this is what we know today. According to [Russian public health watchdog], Rospotrebnadzor, four vaccines have proven safe.

Clinical trials of two vaccines � those developed by the Gamaleya Institute and the Defense Ministry � are on the final stage. [State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology] Vector and the Vaccine and Serum Scientific Research Institute are preparing to start trials," Mishustin told the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The prime minister expressed hope that Russia would have a reliable vaccine against COVID-19 already this fall.