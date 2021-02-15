UrduPoint.com
Four Officers Shot In Western France While Arresting Perpetrator Of Recent Knife Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:07 PM

Four police officers were injured in a shooting in western France when trying to seize a person who they identified as an attacker of two young men a day earlier, the France Bleu news outlet reported on Monday, citing the police department in Pays de la Loire region in the country's west

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Four police officers were injured in a shooting in western France when trying to seize a person who they identified as an attacker of two young men a day earlier, the France Bleu news outlet reported on Monday, citing the police department in Pays de la Loire region in the country's west.

The injured police officers were targeting a man who allegedly wounded two youngsters aged 19 and 20 on Sunday in the western Besne commune. One of the victims is in serious condition. The probe into the matter was opened the same day.

According to the police, the incident with the gendarmes occurred on Monday morning in the nearby Malville commune, where they attempted to approach a suspected attacker in the Sunday assault, who opened fire at them, injuring one of the policemen particularly hard, so much so that he is due to undergo surgery.

The attacker was taken into custody, the police noted.

