Four or More US Soldiers May Have Been Injured, Killed in Kabul Blast - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Four or more US service members may have been injured or killed in the explosion at the Kabul airport, journalists reported on Thursday citing the State Department.

"Initial reports suggest four or more US service personnel may have been injured or killed in the explosion," the journalists posted the statement of the State Department on Twitter.