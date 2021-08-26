Four Or More US Soldiers May Have Been Injured, Killed In Kabul Blast - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:13 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Four or more US service members may have been injured or killed in the explosion at the Kabul airport, journalists reported on Thursday citing the State Department.
"Initial reports suggest four or more US service personnel may have been injured or killed in the explosion," the journalists posted the statement of the State Department on Twitter.