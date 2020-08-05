UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Out Of 106 Patients In South Korea Have Side Effects From Remdesivir - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:46 PM

Four Out of 106 Patients in South Korea Have Side Effects From Remdesivir - Reports

Four out of 106 patients administered remdesivir to treat COVID-19 in South Korea have experienced side effects, such as enlarged liver and a skin rash, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Four out of 106 patients administered remdesivir to treat COVID-19 in South Korea have experienced side effects, such as enlarged liver and a skin rash, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Initially developed by US manufacturer Gilead Sciences as an Ebola drug, remdesivir has shown a positive effect in treating SARS and MERS. Since July, South Korea has been using the drug to treat serious COVID-19 cases.

According to the KCDC, the drug has been administered mostly to elderly patients with underlying diseases. The work to determine the exact efficacy of remdesivir is underway.

The first batch of the US drug had been donated to South Korea. The KCDC reportedly intends to enter talks to purchase more.

A COVID-19 patient usually needs a five-day treatment course of six vials of Remdesivir. The US company charges developed countries $390 per vial. In South Korea, the government covers the cost of coronavirus treatment.

Related Topics

Company South Korea July Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

15 minutes ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

17 minutes ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

34 minutes ago

Powerful Explosion Occurs Near Port of Beirut - Sp ..

3 minutes ago

Road Accident Leaves 12 People Killed, 26 Injured ..

3 minutes ago

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Registers as Candidate ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.