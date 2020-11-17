(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The majority of participants of a poll conducted by UK research company YouGov in 11 countries view positively vaccination against COVID-19, with four out of five people who know about the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine saying they are ready to get vaccinated with it, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), involved in the vaccine's development, said in a statement posted on the Twitter account of Sputnik V on Tuesday.

The survey was conducted on October 9-19 and included over 12,000 respondents from 11 countries.

"Nearly three quarters of respondents (73%) expressed readiness in being vaccinated against coronavirus. Furthermore, the percentage of respondents who expressed readiness is even higher among those who are aware of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine: with four out of five respondents saying they would like to be vaccinated," the statement read.

"Russia as a vaccine manufacturer is the most highly trusted, with 21% of the votes, surpassing the USA at 15% and China at 13% among the first-choice countries named by respondents," the poll results showed.

According to the survey, nine out of 10 people would choose a vaccine based on a human adenoviral vector (like Sputnik V) over other non-human adenoviral vector platforms.

"Russia's scientific expertise in microbiology, immunology and vaccine and drug development is highly reputable worldwide, which is confirmed by this survey. Russia, as a vaccine manufacturer, was mentioned more often than other countries as the most highly trusted," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in the statement.