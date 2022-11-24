UrduPoint.com

Four Overbrook High School Students Sustain Bullet Wounds In West Philadelphia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Four Overbrook High School Students Sustain Bullet Wounds in West Philadelphia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Four Overbrook High School students sustained bullet wounds in the US state of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, the CBS broadcaster reported, citing police.

According to the report, two 15-year-old girls and two 16-year-old boys were injured at 11:30 a.m.

(16:30 GMT) close to the school shortly after dismissing for the Thanksgiving break. The incident occurred when a silver SUV drove up, and someone from inside the vehicle began shooting at the group of students standing outside a beauty salon.

All students were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, police said. The gunfire ripped through the beauty saloon, but no one inside was injured.

There is no immediate information on the cause of the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicle Philadelphia Silver From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

21 minutes ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

9 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

9 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

9 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.