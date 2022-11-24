Four Overbrook High School Students Sustain Bullet Wounds in West Philadelphia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Four Overbrook High School students sustained bullet wounds in the US state of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, the CBS broadcaster reported, citing police.

According to the report, two 15-year-old girls and two 16-year-old boys were injured at 11:30 a.m.

(16:30 GMT) close to the school shortly after dismissing for the Thanksgiving break. The incident occurred when a silver SUV drove up, and someone from inside the vehicle began shooting at the group of students standing outside a beauty salon.

All students were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, police said. The gunfire ripped through the beauty saloon, but no one inside was injured.

There is no immediate information on the cause of the incident.