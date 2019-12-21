Four Pakistani Migrants Died in Greece Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Four migrants from Pakistan have died in Greece due to carbon monoxide poisoning when using a homemade stove for heating, local media reported on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Four migrants from Pakistan have died in Greece due to carbon monoxide poisoning when using a homemade stove for heating, local media reported on Friday.

The incident took place at a poultry farm in Kalyvia Thorikou town in eastern Attica, Greek Ta Nea newspaper reported.

Two Pakistanis were employees of the poultry farm, which has recently been closed for pest control, and two more Pakistani citizens came to visit them, according to the media.

The victims' friends contacted the police after failing to get in touch with them for two days, Ta Nea reported.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

