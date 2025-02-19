Open Menu

Four Pakistanis Rescued From Human Traffickers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan with the cooperation of Government of Iran on Wednesday successfully rescued four Pakistani citizens and arrested the human smugglers during the operation held in the wake of rising cases of human trafficking.

The Pakistanis came to Iran legally but afterwards they were kidnapped by a racket of human traffickers, who tortured them and demanded heavy ransom from their families.

The timely intervention of the Embassy of Pakistan and the Government of Iran saved their lives.

Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, in his message, has requested the Pakistanis who intend to come to Iran, to use legal ways and be in touch with the Embassy of Pakistan in case of any untoward circumstances and be vigilant not to become victim of human smugglers.

The rescued persons were thankful to the Embassy of Pakistan and the Government of Iran for their untiring efforts to rescue them.

