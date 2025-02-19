Four Pakistanis Rescued From Human Traffickers
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan with the cooperation of Government of Iran on Wednesday successfully rescued four Pakistani citizens and arrested the human smugglers during the operation held in the wake of rising cases of human trafficking.
The Pakistanis came to Iran legally but afterwards they were kidnapped by a racket of human traffickers, who tortured them and demanded heavy ransom from their families.
The timely intervention of the Embassy of Pakistan and the Government of Iran saved their lives.
Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, in his message, has requested the Pakistanis who intend to come to Iran, to use legal ways and be in touch with the Embassy of Pakistan in case of any untoward circumstances and be vigilant not to become victim of human smugglers.
The rescued persons were thankful to the Embassy of Pakistan and the Government of Iran for their untiring efforts to rescue them.
Recent Stories
Horse and Cattle Show 2025: Second day of Kabaddi, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal Conclu ..
PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..
PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
More Stories From World
-
Four Pakistanis rescued from human traffickers6 minutes ago
-
Dutch return Benin Bronzes to Nigeria16 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Mumtaz Baloch calls on President Pakistan-France Friendship Group45 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets with new envoy of Bangladesh to China in Beijing56 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results1 hour ago
-
Football: Champions League results - collated2 hours ago
-
Troubled AC Milan reeling from Champions League 'suicide'2 hours ago
-
EU eyes stricter food import rules in agriculture policy review2 hours ago
-
Glencore looks to leave London Stock Exchange as falls into loss3 hours ago
-
Macron to host new emergency talks on Ukraine3 hours ago
-
Kenya slammed for hosting Sudan rebels govt declaration3 hours ago
-
Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv: Ukrainian media3 hours ago