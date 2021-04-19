Four Palestinians injured in clashes in Jerusalem

Four Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Monday, after officers cordoned off a popular gathering spot for Ramazan crowds

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Four Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Monday, after officers cordoned off a popular gathering spot for Ramazan crowds.

Separately in the historically Arab Jaffa district of Tel Aviv, residents assaulted a rabbi seeking to acquire land for housing for Jewish seminary students in a predominantly Arab neighbourhood, prompting clashes with police.

Police said they made three arrests after the Jerusalem clashes, during which they used tear gas and water cannon to disperse a large crowd gathered outside one of the gates to the walled Old City, video posted on Twitter showed.

Police said the crowd attacked officers with stones and firecrackers but caused no casualties.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said four people in the crowd were wounded.