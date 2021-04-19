UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Palestinians Injured In Clashes In Jerusalem

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:08 PM

Four Palestinians injured in clashes in Jerusalem

Four Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Monday, after officers cordoned off a popular gathering spot for Ramazan crowds

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Four Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Monday, after officers cordoned off a popular gathering spot for Ramazan crowds.

Separately in the historically Arab Jaffa district of Tel Aviv, residents assaulted a rabbi seeking to acquire land for housing for Jewish seminary students in a predominantly Arab neighbourhood, prompting clashes with police.

Police said they made three arrests after the Jerusalem clashes, during which they used tear gas and water cannon to disperse a large crowd gathered outside one of the gates to the walled Old City, video posted on Twitter showed.

Police said the crowd attacked officers with stones and firecrackers but caused no casualties.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said four people in the crowd were wounded.

Related Topics

Injured Police Water Twitter Jerusalem Gas Jew Arab Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Pl ..

13 minutes ago

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

16 minutes ago

Strata boosts PPE supply chain between UAE, Japan ..

39 minutes ago

Punjab govt plans to prioritize teachers in Covid- ..

31 seconds ago

Moscow City Court Registers Claim to Label Navalny ..

33 seconds ago

PM vows to run global campaign against blasphemy i ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.