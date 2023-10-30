Open Menu

Four Palestinians Killed By Israeli Army Fire In Jenin

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 07:49 PM

JENIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin early on Monday, according to a local medical source.

"The four lost their lives in clashes with Israeli occupation forces in Jenin," the source told Anadolu, adding that nine others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the city.

More than 100 Israeli military vehicles and two bulldozers pushed into Jenin early on Monday with a reconnaissance plane flying overhead, eyewitnesses said.

According to the medical source, Israeli bulldozers demolished the outer walls of Khalil Suleiman Hospital in the city.

Citing a local security source, state news agency Wafa said an Israeli drone fired a missile into a house in the Jenin refugee camp, with a young Palestinian suffering shrapnel injuries.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank amid a massive Israeli bombardment campaign in the blockaded Gaza Strip. At least 117 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian figures.

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas carried out a cross-border attack.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly people, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

