Four Palestinians Killed By Israeli Fire In Jenin

Published January 26, 2023 | 06:51 PM

JENIN, Palestine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):At least four Palestinians were killed and 13 others injured by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement, "the death toll in the Jenin camp is four until now" adding that an elderly woman is among the victims.

The ministry stated that 13 others were injured, three of whom are in critical conditions.

On Thursday, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli soldier stormed the Jenin refugee camp, which led to clashes between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army.

The witnesses noted that clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli forces who used live and metal ammunition and tear gas canisters.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids have sparked clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.

