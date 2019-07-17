Four Participants of Afghan Female Orchestra Disappeared From Hotel in Slovakia - Police

Four members of Zohra, Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra, disappeared from their hotel in the Slovak city of Trencin after the completion of the Pohoda international music festival, police spokesman Pavol Kudlicka told reporters on Tuesday

The Pohoda festival was held over the weekend. Zohra, which included 20 participants, performed with great success. The orchestra participants are the first women in Afghanistan in the last 30 years who graduated from a music school and performed in a separate group from the men.

"The police are conducting an investigation after the disappearance of two minors and two adult citizens of Afghanistan from the hotel," Kudlicka said in a televised statement.

According to the police, some of the hotel staff had previously heard telephone conversations from one of the missing women with her relatives in Germany, so there is an assumption that the girls could go to this country, as they are in Europe legally and with valid visas.