UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Participants Of Afghan Female Orchestra Disappeared From Hotel In Slovakia - Police

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Four Participants of Afghan Female Orchestra Disappeared From Hotel in Slovakia - Police

Four members of Zohra, Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra, disappeared from their hotel in the Slovak city of Trencin after the completion of the Pohoda international music festival, police spokesman Pavol Kudlicka told reporters on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Four members of Zohra, Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra, disappeared from their hotel in the Slovak city of Trencin after the completion of the Pohoda international music festival, police spokesman Pavol Kudlicka told reporters on Tuesday.

The Pohoda festival was held over the weekend. Zohra, which included 20 participants, performed with great success. The orchestra participants are the first women in Afghanistan in the last 30 years who graduated from a music school and performed in a separate group from the men.

"The police are conducting an investigation after the disappearance of two minors and two adult citizens of Afghanistan from the hotel," Kudlicka said in a televised statement.

According to the police, some of the hotel staff had previously heard telephone conversations from one of the missing women with her relatives in Germany, so there is an assumption that the girls could go to this country, as they are in Europe legally and with valid visas.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Music Europe Hotel Germany Women From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

2 hours ago

Yemeni Minister Urges Griffiths to Be Tougher With ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.