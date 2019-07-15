UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four-party Meeting Supports Afghan Peace, Reconciliation Process: China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:40 PM

Four-party meeting supports Afghan peace, reconciliation process: China

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said that the senior US, Chinese, Russian and Pakistani officials in a meeting held here last week had expressed support for the Afghan reconciliation process, which was broadly inclusive and supported by all relevant parties

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said that the senior US, Chinese, Russian and Pakistani officials in a meeting held here last week had expressed support for the Afghan reconciliation process, which was broadly inclusive and supported by all relevant parties.

"What I want to say is that the Chinese side and the other three parties all support the Afghan reconciliation process, which is broadly inclusive and supported by the all relevant parties," Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about the four-party meeting on Afghanistan peace process held in Beijing last week.

He said that it was agreed to strengthen communication and coordination and jointly promote the process of peace, reconstruction and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

To a question about US Special on Afghanistan visit to China last week, he said that Khalilzad attended the third China-Russia-US Tripartite Consultation on Afghanistan and the first four-party conference on Afghanistan.

The Special Envoy for Afghanistan in China and Russia and the Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan attended the above-mentioned consultations and meetings, he added.

The spokesperson said that the parties exchanged views on the current peace talks in Afghanistan, the political settlement of the Afghan issue, and joint efforts to help Afghanistan achieve peace, security and prosperity reached consensus, and issued the "Sino-Russian Joint Statement on the Afghan Issue".

About the next meeting, he said that the all parties agreed to continue to maintain the momentum of the meeting and continue to maintain mutual communication, adding, "The specific time and place of the next meeting will be agreed through diplomatic channels." On the determination of participant in these meeting, he said that China had been maintaining close communication and coordination with the relevant parties on the Afghan issue, including the Indian side.

"As for the China-Russia-the US Quartet meeting you just mentioned, this is the basis for the Chinese and the participating countries to jointly communicate and reach a consensus," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Russia China Visit Beijing All

Recent Stories

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

41 minutes ago

Washington's Pressure Risks Derailing Fragile Vene ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah shares academic and service sector experti ..

41 minutes ago

FPCCI asks Prime Minister to solve businessmen iss ..

1 minute ago

Investors may take advantage of business friendly ..

1 minute ago

President grieved over deaths, destruction by Neel ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.