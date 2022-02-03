UrduPoint.com

Four Payment Calls Issued To Poland Over Turow Mine, Warsaw Not Paying - EU Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 07:21 PM

The European Union has sent four payment notices to Poland regarding fines over Warsaw's refusal to close the Turow coal mine, contrary to EU court decision, European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Thursday

"The commission has now sent four calls for payment, in that way we've covered the period going from the 20th of September and the 17th of January. Now, to my knowledge, no payment has been received from the Polish authorities," Ujvari said at a briefing.

The Czech Republic filed a complaint about the Polish coal mine with the European Union court in May 2021, saying that the mining works affect the quality of water in Czech regions across the border.

The court ordered Poland to immediately stop the mining, but Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki refused to comply. In September, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that Poland must pay 500,000 Euros ($585,000) every day until the coal mine stops operating.

Poland has been holding its ground, saying that it can not afford to close the Turow mine as the country would lose 7% of its energy supply. In January, the two countries agreed on a draft deal to settle the dispute.

