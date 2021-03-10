UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Apply To Challenge Guterres In UN Secretary-General's Election - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Four People Apply to Challenge Guterres in UN Secretary-General's Election - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) A total of four individuals have so far submitted applications to run against the incumbent Antonio Guterres in the 2021 race for the UN Secretary-General's post, the spokesperson for the President of the UN General Assembly, Brenden Varma, told reporters on Tuesday.

"In addition to the candidate [Guterres], there are four applicants that have come to the attention of the President the General Assembly, and he has forwarded those four applicants, their letters and CV's [resumes] to the Security Council," Varma said.

The spokesman declined to share the Names of the individuals, explaining that first, they need to officially become candidates for the UN chief's post, which requires an endorsement letter from their countries of origin.

In February, Portugal has sent a letter to the United Nations officially nominating incumbent Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a candidate for a second term. Guterres has been serving as the UN head since January 1, 2017.

Earlier, a UN Development Program employee Arora Akanksha, 34, sent a letter to UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir notifying him about her intention to compete for the position of Secretary-General. Akanksha's country of origin, India, has yet to endorse her.

Related Topics

Assembly India United Nations Portugal January February 2017 Post From Share Race Employment

Recent Stories

Peaceful co-existence with Israel can unleash new ..

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal h ..

36 minutes ago

Tunisia receives first big vaccine delivery

36 minutes ago

Production Capacity Beats Efficacy in Global COVID ..

36 minutes ago

Alldritt's France 'happy' to return after Covid-19 ..

25 minutes ago

Govt believes in providing equal opportunities to ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.