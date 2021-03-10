UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) A total of four individuals have so far submitted applications to run against the incumbent Antonio Guterres in the 2021 race for the UN Secretary-General's post, the spokesperson for the President of the UN General Assembly, Brenden Varma, told reporters on Tuesday.

"In addition to the candidate [Guterres], there are four applicants that have come to the attention of the President the General Assembly, and he has forwarded those four applicants, their letters and CV's [resumes] to the Security Council," Varma said.

The spokesman declined to share the Names of the individuals, explaining that first, they need to officially become candidates for the UN chief's post, which requires an endorsement letter from their countries of origin.

In February, Portugal has sent a letter to the United Nations officially nominating incumbent Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a candidate for a second term. Guterres has been serving as the UN head since January 1, 2017.

Earlier, a UN Development Program employee Arora Akanksha, 34, sent a letter to UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir notifying him about her intention to compete for the position of Secretary-General. Akanksha's country of origin, India, has yet to endorse her.