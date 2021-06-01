UrduPoint.com
Four People Dead After SDF Fighters Attack Demonstrators In Syria's Manbij - Source

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:20 PM

Four People Dead After SDF Fighters Attack Demonstrators in Syria's Manbij - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Four people were killed and 13 more got injured after militants from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) opened fire at demonstrators in Syria's Manbij on Tuesday, a local source told Sputnik.

"SDF fighters opened fire on demonstrators at the Jazeera circle in the center of Manbij, four people were killed and 13 injured as a result," the source said, adding that some injured people are in critical condition.

According to the source, demonstrators against the SDF are ongoing for several days in Manbij as locals disagree with "forced conscription of the male population into the armed forces of the Kurdish formations."

Kurdish militias imposed a curfew and fully blocked the city.

At the same time, another source told Sputnik that locals in a settlement east of Manbij kicked Kurdish fighters out after they used force against residents.

More Stories From World

