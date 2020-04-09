UrduPoint.com
Four People Dead As Fire Hits Retirement Home In Moscow - Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:30 AM

Four People Dead as Fire Hits Retirement Home in Moscow - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Four people have died as a result of a fire that hit a retirement home in Moscow, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik.

The fire erupted at the retirement home in western Moscow on late Wednesday.

According to an earlier statement of the emergency services, the blaze left two people dead and 10 injured.

"The death toll from the fire at the retirement home in the Kuntsevo District has risen to four," the spokesperson said.

