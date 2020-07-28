UrduPoint.com
Four People Dead As Hotel Collapses In Yemen's Sanaa - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Four People Dead as Hotel Collapses in Yemen's Sanaa - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A total of four people have died and three more were wounded as Thuraya hotel collapsed in the historical part of the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa, Gulf news agency said on Tuesday, citing sources.

The media said that three people wounded in the incident were hospitalized, while rescue operations were underway on the site.

The reason behind the collapse is not yet known, but, according to eyewitnesses, the hotel was located in an old four-story building and its foundation could have eroded due to heavy rains continuing in the city for four days in a row.

More Stories From World

