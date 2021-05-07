Four People Dead in Fire in Northeast Moscow Region - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Four people died in a welding workshop fire in the northeastern Moscow region, local emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"Bodies of four victims were found," the services said.

The fire started in a two-story building in Mytishchi on Friday evening, spreading over the area of 225 square meters (2,700 square feet) by 19:20 local time (16:20 GMT).

At 20:18, the fire was localized.

Earlier, the Moscow region's office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported one victim.