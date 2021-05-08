Four People Dead In Fire In Northeast Moscow Region - Emergency Services
Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Four people died in a welding workshop fire in the northeastern Moscow region, local emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.
"Bodies of four victims were found," the services said.
The fire started in a two-story building in Mytishchi on Friday evening, spreading over the area of 225 square meters (2,700 square feet) by 19:20 local time (16:20 GMT).
At 20:18, the fire was localized.
Earlier, the Moscow region's office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported one victim.