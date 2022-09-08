UrduPoint.com

Four People Dead In Shooting Spree In Tennessee, Suspect Arrested - Police

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Four People Dead in Shooting Spree in Tennessee, Suspect Arrested - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Four people died and three more were injured in a shooting spree in the city of Memphis, US state of Tennessee, the city's police said on Thursday, adding that the suspect was arrested.

On Wednesday, police reported that shootings occurred at seven different locations in Memphis, Tennessee's second largest city, within several hours.

Later that day, the shooter was arrested after the carjacking of a Dodge Challenger in Southaven south of Memphis.

The city was effectively closed down, with bus service being suspended and people taking shelter until the police apprehended the suspect.

The Memphis Police Department identified the shooter as Ezekiel Kelly, a 19-year-old man, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder in 2020 and served about one year in prison.

According to police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph, Kelly was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. local time (02:00 GMT) in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Died Man Southaven Memphis 2020 Dodge P

Recent Stories

Is British PM Liz Truss Swiftie?

Is British PM Liz Truss Swiftie?

8 minutes ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

43 minutes ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

3 hours ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.