Four People Dead in Shooting Spree in Tennessee, Suspect Arrested - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Four people died and three more were injured in a shooting spree in the city of Memphis, US state of Tennessee, the city's police said on Thursday, adding that the suspect was arrested.

On Wednesday, police reported that shootings occurred at seven different locations in Memphis, Tennessee's second largest city, within several hours.

Later that day, the shooter was arrested after the carjacking of a Dodge Challenger in Southaven south of Memphis.

The city was effectively closed down, with bus service being suspended and people taking shelter until the police apprehended the suspect.

The Memphis Police Department identified the shooter as Ezekiel Kelly, a 19-year-old man, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder in 2020 and served about one year in prison.

According to police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph, Kelly was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. local time (02:00 GMT) in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven.